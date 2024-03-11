Rita Moreno’s speech for America Ferrera at the Oscars is a reminder of how important her nomination was

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, which was presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, took place on Sunday, March 10, and it was an incredible night-honoring film. Representing Latinas on the list of nominees was Honduran-American America Ferrera for best supporting actress in Barbie. Although she did not take home the award, she was honored by the one and only Rita Moreno, who is the first Latina to ever win an Oscar.

©GettyImages



Rita Moreno takes the stage at the Oscars

The Puerto Rican EGOT winner won the same award in 1962 for her role as Anita in West Side Story, and at this year’s Academy Awards, they had past winners introduce the nominees. “America,” Moreno said, pronouncing her name in Spanish, a reference to the song “America” from the 1957 musical. The moment left the audience clapping, with Ferrera clearly moved at the iconic moment, trying to catch her breath.

“America, your powerful Barbie monologue is perhaps the most talked-about moment in the most talked-about movie of the past year,” the Puerto Rican said. “Your words and the passion with which you delivered them about the most impossible standards females must try to live up to galvanized not only women but everyone with a pulse,” the 92-year-old legend continued. “America, from one woman to another, congratulations on your tour de force.”



Although Ferrera, who will star in a docuseries about Ana Mendieta, did not take home the coveted award, with the honor instead going to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers, her nomination is a nod to how far Latinas have come in Hollywood. But there is still so much work to do.

When nominations for the award were announced, there were countless angry people saying that the movie was snubbed because Margot Robbie was not nominated. It was as if Ferrera’s nomination meant nothing and was completely overshadowed by rage.

Since 1929, over 3000 people have received Oscars, with only 36 of them being Latinos, according to EN. Among that list, are seven women.

Rita Moreno ( 1962 - Best Supporting Actress - West Side Story”)

German-Mexican Brigitte Broch (2002 - Best Art Direction - “Moulin Rouge!”)

Mexican-American Beatrice De Alba (2003 - Best Makeup - “Frida”)

Kenyan-Mexican Lupita Nyong’o (2014 - Best Supporting Actress - “12 Years a Slave”)

Afro-Latina Ariana DeBose (2021 - Best Supporting Actress - “West Side Story”)

Mexican Michelle Couttolenc (2021 - Best Sound - “Sound of Metal”)

Mexican- American Yvett Merino, a producer (2022 - Best Animated Feature Film - “Encanto”)