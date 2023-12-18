America Ferrera reunites with former co-stars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel

America Ferrera was awarded the CCA Groundbreaker Award at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. The reception was filled with joy and excitement as Ferrera was celebrated by her friends and former co-stars, including Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel. The four actresses had previously starred in the film “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” and their bond has remained strong over the years.

Ferrera’s performance in “Barbie” has received critical acclaim, and her co-stars were there to show their support. The film, released by Warner Bros. in July, is a powerful story about the importance of self-acceptance and the beauty of diversity; however, America’s speech made headlines for her impactful delivery.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in ‘Barbie’ last night. I love these women with all my heart,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Ferrera’s award recognized her contributions in breaking barriers and paving the way for more representation in Hollywood. “What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is,” Tamblyn wrote on Instagram.

The unconfirmed possibility of an “Ugly Betty” reunion.

America Ferrera is excited about the unconfirmed possibility of an “Ugly Betty” reunion. Ferrera told ET’s Nischelle Turner during Elle’s Women in Hollywood event that the cast wants to gather once again. “I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time because our ‘Ugly Betty’ family is so close and so we love each other so much,” she said.

“I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat,” she revealed, “It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground — maybe we’ll figure it out. Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled.”