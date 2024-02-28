America Ferrera’s latest hairstyle transformation was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor

America Ferrera has been making headlines for her stunning looks during award season. The ‘Barbie’ star has walked multiple red carpets and has posed for the cameras, wearing glamorous ensembles and a new hairstyle, channeling one of the most iconic stars in classic Hollywood cinema.

During her latest appearance at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards, the actress wore a black Patou gown and showed off her chic bob hairstyle. America, who is preparing to make her directorial debut this year, wore minimal jewelry and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a smokey eye and a soft pink lip.

But it was her inspiration behind the hairstyle that got all the attention online. “Honoring producers at the Producers Guild Awards with a little inspiration from Mizz Elizabeth Taylor,” America wrote, adding some close-up photos of herself, as well as a photo of the legendary star, where she can be seen wearing a similar black bow and rocking a bob haircut.

America has been showing off her new hairstyle during multiple events, styling it differently for her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and at the Latinx Creatives celebration, adding some texture and wearing it in loose waves.

The star has been booked and busy lately, as she is also set to work alongside Matthew McConaughey in a new dramatic film titled ‘The Lost Bus.’ Apart from her new projects, fans of the actress recently shared their excitement for a potential ‘Ugly Betty’ reunion. “It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground — maybe we’ll figure it out. Betty is my heart. I would be thrilled,” she revealed to ET.