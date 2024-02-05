America Ferrera’s directorial debut ‘I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’ is in development

America Ferrera is making her directorial debut with the upcoming film “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.” The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Erika Sánchez, and Amazon MGM Studios‘ Orion Pictures are developing it.

The story centers around a teenager named Julia Reyes, who dreams of becoming a famous writer and escaping her traditional Mexican immigrant parents in Chicago. Unfortunately, her family doesn’t understand her love for literature and rock music, and they wish she could be more like her sister Olga, who tragically died and has become the embodiment of perfection in their eyes.

As Julia tries to break free from her oppressive home, she begins to uncover the truth about her sister’s death and gains a deeper understanding of the wounds her family carries. The film promises to be a poignant exploration of identity, grief, and the complicated relationships between parents and children.

The script for “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” was written by Linda Yvette Chávez, and the project is being produced by a team that includes Doreen Wilcox Little, Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, David Kuhn, and Greta Talia Fuentes. Sánchez and Fuentes will serve as executive producers, and the movie was initially set to be produced by Netflix before moving to Amazon MGM Studios‘ Orion Pictures.

The film is a highly anticipated release, and fans of the book are excited to see how the story will be brought to life on the big screen. With the actress known for her roles in “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” at the helm, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” is sure to be a powerful and thought-provoking film that explores important themes and resonates with audiences of all ages.

Who is starring in ‘I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter’?

America Ferrera announced a casting call in 2022. The actress and director was on the hunt for the lead role, and decided to make it public after many aspiring actresses slid in her DMs inquiring about the opportunity.

“📣Casting call!!!! This is your director speaking!! It’s finally happening, all you gorgeous and relentless peeps sliding into my DM’s asking how to audition!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video. “We’re officially on the hunt to find our Julia in the @netflix movie #IAmNotYourPerfectMexicanDaughter.”