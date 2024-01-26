Colman Domingo will portray Michael Jackson’s father in the singer’s biopic

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo has secured the role of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, in the upcoming biopic, “Michael.” Domingo, who is the first Afro-Latino to compete in the Best Actor category for his role in “Rustin,” will portray the late talent manager and patriarch of the Jackson family of entertainers.

Michael Jackson’s biopic “Michael,” part of Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International, is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, and will star Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon,” Domingo said in the press release.

Adding, “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

Domingo’s cast in the film was a no-brainer. “Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said the movie’s producer, Graham King. “We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey.”

The biopic’s director, Antoine Fuqua, praised Domingo’s “incredible range” and presence. “He puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father ,and a manager.”