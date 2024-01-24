Colman Domingo hopes to receive a call from the Obamas or Oprah after his first Oscar nomination

Colman Domingo has just been nominated for an Oscar for the first time. He is delighted to be recognized by the Academy for his outstanding performance in the George C. Wolfe-directed biopic Rustin. In the movie, Domingo portrays the role of Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist.

During an interview with ET, the highly talented actor expressed his joy and gratitude for being acknowledged in the Best Actor category. He shared his feelings about the importance of the movie’s message and the impact it can have on society.

“It’s the work that we hope to do as actors,” Domingo said about Rustin’s story. “We wish we’re given an opportunity like this. And now, acknowledgement like this, that’s the icing on the cake.”

“He’s no longer marginalized in history books,” he added. “His efforts, what he did, what he gave, what he dedicated his life to, mattered and it matters to many people. People recognize it now, and if I’ve been any small part... I would say, we’ve changed the course of history. We’ve righted some wrongs.”

Learning about his Oscar nomination

Domingo has been nominated at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards; however, he was impatiently waiting to learn about the complete list of Oscar nominations to be announced.

According to the Afro-Latino actor, he was pacing around his house while his husband, Raúl Domingo, was watching the nominations livestream when suddenly, he got a message from his agents. “I literally picked up the phone, and it said, ‘Congratulations, Oscar nominee!’” Domingo shared. “I was just like, I don’t know. It’s done.”

“Then I hear it come from Raúl’s feed, and then he just literally lays on the floor and starts crying, and he’s so happy and proud,” he added. “I pick him up, and we just have a beautiful moment in front of the fireplace. There just was so much joy to this moment.”

Domingo made Oscar history by being one of the two openly LGBTQ actors nominated for playing LGBTQ characters. Jodie Foster joins the list for her nomination as Best Supporting Actress.

“It means so much,” Domingo said, adding, “not only as an actor, being a journeyman for 33 years, for representing West Philly and Black folks, and Afro-Latinos and queer people. I think everybody was rooting for me and wanting me to exist in this space, and it feels like a great win for all of us.”

Colman Doming is waiting for a call from the Obamas

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, partly produced the film; therefore, the star told the publication that he was waiting for their call. “I have a feeling they’re in a different time zone but... I’m waiting for that call,” he joked. “I know that they will call me. So the moment I see ‘No Name’ on here, I know it’s them... no caller ID is either Oprah or Barack Obama.”

“The way they’ve championed this story — Barack Obama, I mean, he gave Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom — I think it’s a moment for them that they chose this story to be their first narrative feature,” he said. “I want them sitting right on the other side of me from my husband.”

The 96th edition of the Academy Awards, also known as Oscars, is scheduled to take place live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The event will commence at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 4 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). It will be broadcast on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) network.