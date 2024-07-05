Michelle Obama celebrates the birthday of her 'little pea' Malia Obama

Malia Obama has the love and support of her parents. To celebrate her 26th birthday, Michelle and Barack Obama have shared sweet posts with some adorable childhood photos to celebrate the birthday of their eldest child.

© @michelleobama Michelle Obama's adorable photo

In an Instagram post, Michelle shared a photo of a baby Malia, who's seen smiling brightly at the camera as she holds on to her stuffed toy. She captioned the post with a sweet message. "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little pea and I’ll always be proud of you. You deserve the world and more."

In the case of Malia's father, Barack Obama also shared a sweet photo and message of his own. The image shows the two years ago, when Malia was a little girl. The two are seen walking together and holding hands, with Malia looking at him as he says something. She's wearing an adorable outfit made out of jeans, a jean jacket, and a shirt with flowers printed on it, while Barack matches her with a blue button up shirt and cream colored pants. His message is equally sweet as Michelle, with a bit of a funnier kick.

"Happy birthday, Malia," he captioned the post. "One of the greatest joys of my life is watching you grow into the extraordinary woman you’ve become today – and the fact that you’re still willing to hold your dad’s hand in public!"

© @barackobama Barack and Malia Obama some years ago

Will Malia have a future in politics?

Malia Obama has grown up in the spotlight. When she was young, she and her sister, Sasha Obama, spent defining years of their youth in the White House. Their future in politics is one that has been discussed by the media considering their parents. It's one Barack Obama has discussed recently, sharing his daughters' stance on the matter. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Obama was asked if his daughters would ever consider running for office.

“That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” he said.