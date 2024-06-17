Barack Obama revealed that Michelle Obama advised Sasha and Malia to steer away from politics

Former President Barack Obama shed light on the career paths of his daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, and their disinterest in pursuing politics. The conversation occurred at the Peacock Theater, at a fundraising event for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 15, where Obama, 62, shared a stage with Jimmy Kimmel and President Biden, 81.

When Kimmel, 56, inquired which of his daughters might be a better president, Obama responded clearly, stating that neither Malia nor Sasha would ever run for office. “That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” he said. It’ll never happen.”

US President Joe Biden (C), US television host Jimmy Kimmel (L) and former US President Barack Obama sit onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024.

President Biden called in, describing Malia, 25, and Sasha, 23, as “powerful young women,” underscoring the impressive paths they have chosen outside the political sphere.

Malia Obama has charted her course in the entertainment industry. She showcased her burgeoning talent at the Sundance Film Festival in January with a short film she wrote and directed titled “The Heart.” Under Malia Ann’s credit, her film delves into the poignant story of a man dealing with the grief of his mother’s death and an unusual request she leaves in her will. This project is a significant milestone in her artistic journey, including her previous work as a staff writer on the Amazon Prime thriller series “Swarm.”

Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

On the other hand, Sasha Obama, who recently celebrated her birthday, has focused on academia and social sciences. In May 2023, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology. Her academic achievements and choice of study reflect her dedication to understanding societal dynamics and contributing meaningfully to social discourse.

Michelle Obama’s advice to her daughters steers them away from the tumultuous waters of political life and encourages them to forge their distinct paths. The former First Lady’s influence is evident in their career choices and the impactful ways they are making their mark on the world, far from the political arena.