Malia and Sasha Obama laugh together as they wait to board their plane at LAX

Malia and Sasha Obama are having a good time while they wait. The sisters were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this week, and were photographed as they waited to board their plane.

Photos showed the two sisters looking comfortably dressed for their flight. Sasha wore some jean shorts, brown clogs, and a blue sweater. She had on glasses and wore her hair braided. Malia wore black pants, matching shoes, and a white top with a cream colored cardigan on top.

Sasha appeared to be laughing at something that Malia was saying, with the camera capturing the sweet exchange between the two. Photos were captured on June 1st, suggesting that the sisters were likely on a trip to visit their parents, or getting ready for a summer getaway.

The Obamas met up with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson last summer in Greece

The Obama family trips

Barack and Michelle Obama often go on trips with their daughters. Last summer, the four went on a trip to Greece, where they visited some of the world’s most popular destinations and spent with their close family friends. One one occasion, the family met up for dinner with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, with all of them grabbing dinner at Cantina, a glamorous restaurant located on the waterfront.

“Seeing Obama in the flesh and so close was pretty surreal,” said an onlooker to The Daily Mail at the time. “Their presence was pretty overwhelming,” they continued. “Excessive security - who we even had to ask if we could use the restroom.”