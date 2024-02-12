Malia Obama spotted in Los Angeles wearing cool butterfly pants

Malia Obama looked stylish as she was photographed in Los Angeles. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted leaving her car, wearing a cool outfit made out of a tight top and some pants with butterfly patterns cut into them.

Malia’s sporty outfit was made out of a dark blue long sleeve shirt that fit her tightly and some baggy pants with butterfly cutouts. The combination is a flattering and stylish one, given a cool edge with the addition of some white sneakers. She wore her red hair long and braided, and accesorized her look with some sunglasses.

Malia has worn her butterfly pants on previous occasions. They are designed by J Kim and are known as the black lounge pants, with a price of $300. Malia has previously wonr them while on a trip to the airport, pairing them with some boots, a tight white top, and a jacket. She held her hair back with a bandana.

Malia’s Sundance debut

Earlier this year, Malia Obama premiered her first short film titled “The Heart.” Written and directed by her, the movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival, in Utah, with Malia looking happy at the event’s red carpet. She debuted the film under her professional name, Malia Ann, with the film starring LaTonya Borsay and Tunde Adebimpe as mother and son. The film trails a breaking point in their relationship where, after having an argument, the mother dies unexpectedly, leaving her son reckoning with guilt.

Malia made no attention to her parents, and referenced them in thanks, with the film thanking them and her sister, Sasha.

