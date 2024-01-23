Couple jokingly invites The Obamas to their wedding and get a surprise letter back

A couple decided to go all out for their wedding, jokingly inviting all manner of celebrities to the occasion. Their guest list included people like Drew Barrymore and Barack and Michelle Obama. In a Tiktok, they revealed that they received a surprise letter from The Obamas, who had some kind words for them, even if they didn’t make it to the event.

In a series of TikToks, a user called Bree shared her entire experience of receiving a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama. She shared that, while preparing for her wedding with her wife, she decided to send out invitations to celebrities as a joke. She never expected for The Obamas to send her a letter to her physical address. "So I went to check the mail today and I open up the mail and this what was inside the mailbox!" she said in the video, showing off a large yellow envelope.

Bree said that she was freaking out and was going to wait until her wife, Jean, arrived home to open the envelope. "My wife isn't even at home. She's at work. I work from home and I have to wait like three more hours until I can share this news with her!" she said. She ended the video and left her followers intrigue, sharing another TikTok where she and her wife open the letter together.

"Congratulations on your wedding," reads the letter. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

Barack Obama’s sweet birthday tribute to Michelle

Earlier this month, Barack Obama shared a sweet message to celebrate Michelle Obama’s 60th birthday. He shared a photo of Michelle sunbathing and enjoying herself while wearing a yellow dress. He captioned it: “This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”