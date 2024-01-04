Malia Obama gets a shake with a friend in LA

Malia Obama is back to her daily routine. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted getting a shake early in the morning in Los Angeles, showing her back to work and her routine following the holiday break.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and a friend in Los Angeles

Photos show Malia and a friend leaving their morning workout with some shakes and coffee. Malia is seen wearing a grey shirt, brown jacket, some black leggins, and some workout shoes. She wore her hair loose and wavy and was holding on to a purple shake and a bottle of water. Her friend wore a long grey shirt, some black shorts and black shoes. She was carrying the same purple shake and an iced coffee drink.

According to the photo agency, Malia and her friend were seen leaving Barry’s Bootcamp, a boutique fitness gym where instructors teach and guide people through high-intensity workouts made out of strenght training and cardio intervals. It shows that Malia is kicking off the year with the right mentality, making her workouts a priority.

©GrosbyGroup



A closer look at Malia’s outfit

The Obamas shared a Christmas throwback

Following this past Christmas, the Obamas shared their wishes for a merry Christmas to all of their followers. Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo featuring her husband and her daughters, Malia and Sasha. The photo shows the smiling family flanked by children dressed as Santa’s Elves. “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!” read her caption.

Related Video: Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes Loading the player...