Malia Obama is enjoying her LA life after premiering first short

Malia Obama is enjoying her life in Los Angeles after premiering her first short at the start of the year. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed looking stylish and she grabbed some dinner with a group of friends.

Malia Obama in LA

Malia was spotted at “Petit Trois,” a French restaurant in Los Angeles, where she met up with some of her girlfriends. She was spotted looking cool and dressed up for the occasion, wearing a white and drapey top that she paiored with a patterned skirt. Topping it all off was a leather trenchcoat that she paired with matching boots and a large leather bag. She rounded out the look with her hair braided and styled in a half bun and some light make up.

Photos captured her walking inside the restaurant and greeting her friends, whom she hugged. She was later spotted talking and enjoying her meal as she sat down in one of the restaurant’s tables.

Malia Obama and her friends

Malia Obama’s Sundance debut

Malia kicked off her year with a bang, debuting her first short at Sundance Film Festival. The project is called “The Heart,” and it was written and directed by her. She listed the project under her penname, Malia Ann, which she’s previously used while writing in the Prime Video series “Swarm.”

“The Heart” stars LaTonya Borsay and Tunde Adebimpe as mother and son, with the film exploring their relationship after a fight and the mother’s unexpected death. The son is left feeling incredibly guilty, which is something that he contends with over the course of the film’s runtime.

