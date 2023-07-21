Flashback Friday: A joyful Malia Obama on the set of ‘Swarm’

Malia Obama enjoyed her time on the set of “Swarm.” To commemorate Flashback Friday, we’re sharing a joyful image of Malia alongside two of the TV show’s stars: Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey.

©Loni Love



Malia, Chloe and Domique

A photo shared by the comedian Loni Love shows Malia, Chloe and Dominique smiling brightly for the camera. While Chloe and Dominique play key parts in the series, Malia was one of its writers, writing one episode of the show titled “Girl Bye.” The photo shows them all on set and having a good time.

“Swarm” earned an Emmy Nomination for its lead star, Dominique Fishback, which stunned the world with her performance. In conversation with Hasan Minhaj, Barack Obama revealed he’d seen the entire show. “I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of ‘Atlanta,’” he said, mentioning the series co-creator Donald Glover’s previous show. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

When probed about the disturbing nature of the show, Obama revealed that he didn’t have a problem with it. “Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing…” he said. “That’s the nature of art these days and at [this] moment, and that’s OK.”

Malia’s work in the series was recognized by the show’s co-creators, Glover and Janine Nabers. "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," said Nabers to Entertainment Tonight."She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

In the case of Glover, he revealed they didn’t take it easy on her because of her family connections. "We can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] President's daughter," said Glover to Vanity Fair. "Nah, she's very down to earth, and cool. So, it's not a problem at all."

