Malia and Sasha Obama enjoy summer in Greece with their parents

The girls were accompanied by Barack and Michelle Obama as they visited some of the most famous locations in Athens.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Malia and Sasha Obama are enjoying their summer holidays in Greece. The sisters were spotted enjoying themselves alongside their parents, Barack and Michelle, as the family took in some of the country’s most famous sites.

Malia and Sasha Obama

The family was photographed in Athens, as they walked along the ruins of the Acropolis. Sasha wore a pink tube top with some jeans and wore her hair in an updo, while Malia wore a tight purple top and a matching long skirt. She wore her hair loose and braided, and rounded out the look with some combat boots and sunglasses over her head.

Barack and Michelle Obama trailed after them, with Barack wearing a blue button up shirt with some white pants. Michelle looked reliably stylish as she wore an olive-colored jumpsuit that she paired with a white fishnet cardigan.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Over the past weekend, Barack Obama celebrated Father’s Day by congratulating all of the father figures in the country. He shared a photo of himself in the White House, accompanied by his two daughters.

He took the moment as an opportunity to share a sweet message for his daughters. “Happy Father’s Day to all those fortunate enough to take on the role of being a dad or father-figure. To Malia and Sasha, being your dad will always be the greatest gift of my life,” he wrote.

