Sasha Obama enjoys life after college and leaves a party in West Hollywood

Sasha Obama just graduated with her Bachelors from USC, and she is enjoying her life now that she’s free from finals, books, and hallways. The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was recently spotted leaving a house party in West Hollywood.



Sasha did not look prepared to take the photo, but it looks like she is having fun as a young educated woman. It seems the 21-year-old may have worn uncomfortable shoes because she was spotted barefoot carrying her belongings. Or she’s grounding and taking in the energy of the sweet Los Angeles pavement.



While the parents, who penned an emotional tribue to Tina Turner, have many things to be proud of, former first lady Michelle did admit that she was not impressed by her daughters martini-making skills. She told Jimmy Fallon, “Not only did they drink it, they made one. Now it was a bad martini. It was very weak in a tumbling glass.”

“You know they stumbled through. It was mostly vermouth and ice. Well, maybe it wasn’t even vermouth because I don’t even think they knew that vermouth goes in a martini.” Hopefully, Sasha wasn’t the bartender at whatever party she was at in WEHO!

It’s been an exciting time for the Obama family. Sasha graduated from college, while their oldest daughter Malia works as a staff writer on Donald Glover’s Amazon Prime series Swarm.

Life hasn’t slowed down for Barack either- the former president, who recently admitted his dream job was to play in the NBA, has a new show on Netflix, “Working; What We Do All Day,” which was released on May 17.