Malia Obama is working with Donald Glover on a short film

Malia Obama and Donald Glover will continue to work together in the future. In a new profile, Glover spoke about Malia and revealed that his new production company would be developing Malia’s short film, which she’s “creating.”

Malia and Dominique Fishback

Glover spoke with GQ magazine, sharing that his production company Gilga will be producing the short film. He also talked a bit about “mentoring” Malia, sharing a piece of advice with her. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” Glover said. “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

The plot of Malia’s film is unknown. It’s also unknown what her role will be and whether or not she’s directing the project, with the profile only stating that she’s creating it.

Glover and Malia have worked together in the past, with him being one of the creators and producers of “Swarm,” a new Prime Video series. Malia was a part of the writer’s room, writing an episode titled “Girl, Bye,” alongside Janine Nabers, the show’s co-creator. Both Glover and Nabers have complimented Malia’s writing and her ideas, praising her work ethic.

The crew of "Swarm"

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard University, where she developed a passion for filmmaking. Over her short career, she’s been involved in various notorious projects, being an intern on the set of “Girls,” and a production assistant on “Extent.”

“Swarm” debuted on Prime Video over the previous month, following Dre, a disturbed girl (Dominique Fishback) obsessed with a Beyonce-like figure. When tragedy strikes, Dre embarks on a cross-country journey in order to get closer to her idol.