Malia Obama laughs alongside Joe Biden’s grandkids

Malia Obama was spotted hanging out with old friends in the city. Barack Obama’s eldest daughter was photographed hanging out with Joe Biden’s grandkids, Maisy, Finnegan and Beau Jr.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and the Bidens

The photos show the group laughing and walking together, as the group smiled and took photographs of Beau Biden Jr. Malia was dressed in gray pants, a white top, and a stylish coat. The group was joined by Tyler Patterson, a private equity associate at a Boston real estate firm.

The group was spotted leaving Charlie Bird, an Italian restaurant located in SoHo. Afterward, they enjoyed a stroll in the city and took advantage of the sunny weather.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and friends

Malia and Biden’s grandkids are close in age and have known each other for years, back to when Barack Obama was president and Joe Biden was his vice president. The kids grew up around the White House, and have continued to maintain a friendship.

“[We’ve] had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult and they did so so beautifully and they came out so grounded and humble and they’re so smart and driven,” said Finnegan of Sasha and Malia in an interview with the Todayshow. “So I think we can only take advice from them.” She revealed that the two have provided support for them over their time in the White House.