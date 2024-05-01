One U.S. president’s artwork is going on display somewhere unexpected!

Portraits painted by a president are heading to Walt Disney World. More than 60 of former President George W. Bush’s paintings will be displayed inside of The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT. “Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Institute, is set to open at the theme park on June 9, 2024.

“We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year,” Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, said in a statement. “My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military.”

©Disney



“Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” features paintings by the 43rd president of the United States

Meanwhile, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said: “Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history,” adding, “We’re grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests.”

©Disney



The special exhibit will be on display inside The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT

The 12-month exhibition will feature portraits of “service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office,” according to a press release. Every piece of artwork in the exhibit will be accompanied by a story of the veteran written by the 43rd President of the United States himself.

Former President Bush started painting in 2012 following his presidency. He was inspired to paint after reading Winston Churchill’s Painting as a Pastime. “I read it and thought, OK. If old Winston could paint, I’m going to try it,” he said in an interview for AARP in 2017. Speaking to ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in 2013, the former president shared, “I love to paint,” noting that “painting has changed my life in an unbelievably positive way.”