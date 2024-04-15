Malia Obama looks fashionable for an afternoon hike

Malia Obama and a friend©GrosbyGroup
Obama and a friend were photographed while out on a hike in Los Angeles.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Malia Obama made some time for her body and her mental health over the past weekend. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed while on a hike in Los Angeles, wearing an athleisure outfit that she paired with some stylish and rare boots.

Paparazzi captured Malia and her friend in Los Angeles, with the two using a hike as the perfect opportunity to catch up. Malia wore a matching black set of leggins and a sport bra that she paired with some hiking boots and a lime green sweater. She wore her hair loose and rounded out the look with some black sunglasses.

To add a touch of personality to her look, Malia’s boots are a pair of hiking boots designed by 1017 ALYX 9SM, a luxury streetwear brand that makes all manner of items. The hiking boots are pretty rare, and they add a special touch to Malia’s overall look.

Her friend was dressed in shorts, a grey shirt, and some sneakers.

Malia’s amazing spring look

Earlier this month, Malia was photographed attending an acting class. For the occasion, she wore a stylish outfit made out of an oversized combination of a jacket, a button up, and some jeans. She put her hair up in a bun and rounded out the look with some stylish boots, showing off her simple yet elegant fashion preferences.

