Malia Obama looks fashionable for an afternoon hike

Malia Obama made some time for her body and her mental health over the past weekend. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed while on a hike in Los Angeles, wearing an athleisure outfit that she paired with some stylish and rare boots.

Malia and a friend

Paparazzi captured Malia and her friend in Los Angeles, with the two using a hike as the perfect opportunity to catch up. Malia wore a matching black set of leggins and a sport bra that she paired with some hiking boots and a lime green sweater. She wore her hair loose and rounded out the look with some black sunglasses.

To add a touch of personality to her look, Malia’s boots are a pair of hiking boots designed by 1017 ALYX 9SM, a luxury streetwear brand that makes all manner of items. The hiking boots are pretty rare, and they add a special touch to Malia’s overall look.

Her friend was dressed in shorts, a grey shirt, and some sneakers.

Malia’s amazing spring look

Earlier this month, Malia was photographed attending an acting class. For the occasion, she wore a stylish outfit made out of an oversized combination of a jacket, a button up, and some jeans. She put her hair up in a bun and rounded out the look with some stylish boots, showing off her simple yet elegant fashion preferences.