Malia Obama enjoys herself following Sundance debut

After some hard work, Malia Obama is enjoying herself in Los Angeles. The filmmaker and daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was spotted spending time at a park alongside her close friends. Last week, she was in Utah, attending the premiere of her first short film, “The Heart.”

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and friends

Photos captured Malia and her friends enjoying a beautiful day in the park. Malia wore her hair loose and was dressed in a striped button up that she paired with some shorts, black sunglasses, and thigh length maroon boots. Photos captured them all laughing and talking as they sat over a blanket on the grass.

Last week, Malia Obama debuted her first short film at Sundance Film Festival. She attended the premiere and looked happy as she took various photos in the red carpet.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and a friend

Learn more about ‘The Heart’

Malia’s film is titled “The Heart,” and debuted under the professional name she’s used over the past year: Malia Ann. The short stars LaTonya Borsay and Tunde Adebimpe as mother and son, with the film trailing a pivotal point in their relationship following an argument and the sudden and unexpected death of the mother, leaving her son to deal with an immense amount of guilt.

Malia wrote and directed the film, sharing with the festival that she wanted viewers of the film to “feel a bit less lonely.” She also said she wanted to remind them “not to forget about the people who are.” As the credits rolled, she thanked her parents and and her sister.