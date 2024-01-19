Malia Obama makes her first-ever red carpet appearance to present her film ‘The Heart’

Former first daughter Malia Obama made her directorial debut at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival held at Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah. The young director and writer attended the premiere of her film “The Heart,” a story about a grieving son who receives an unusual request from his dead mother in her will.

Malia’s appearance at the film festival marked her first-ever red carpet appearance, and she looked effortlessly chic in a long gray wool coat paired with a blue-striped button-down and black leggings.

To complete her low-key outfit, Malia accessorized with brown chunky, lug-soled boots and a gray knitted skinny scarf. Her hair was styled in relaxed waves with a center part, and she added a fresh-faced glow to her glam.

In the “Meet the Artist” segment, Malia provided more insight into her film, saying: “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things.” Adding: “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

Malia Obama worked with Donald Glover to develop the short film

In 2023, Donald Glover spoke with GQ magazine, sharing that his production company Gilga produced the short film. He also talked a bit about “mentoring” Malia, sharing a piece of advice with her. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once,” Glover said.

“You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

Glover and Malia have worked together in the past, with him being one of the creators and producers of “Swarm,” a Prime Video series. Malia was a part of the writer’s room, writing an episode titled “Girl, Bye,” alongside Janine Nabers, the show’s co-creator. Both Glover and Nabers have complimented Malia’s writing and her ideas, praising her work ethic.

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard University, where she developed a passion for filmmaking. Over her short career, she’s been involved in various notorious projects, being an intern on the set of “Girls,” and a production assistant on “Extent.”