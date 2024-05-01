Chris Hemsworth shares regret over his performance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth is thinking back on his career. The prolific Australian actor who’s become synonimous with action films will be starring in “Furiosa” next month. In a new interview, he’s discussed his career and his legacy as one of Marvel’s biggest superheroes, Thor.

In a profile for Vanity Fair, Hemsworth discussed all manner of topics, from his risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, to his part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When discussing his last Thor film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Hemsworth had some regrets over his performance. “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” he said. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

Hemsworth also revealed that playing the same character for years was challenging, especially since he was working with the same cast of actors and creators for close to a decade. “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team,” he said. “I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun.”

“What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ ” he said. “Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

Hemsworth’s reaction to the media regarding his risk of Alzheimer’s

Hemsworth also discussed his increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, and how upset he was with the media’s response. “It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,” he said. “No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”

He did find some humor in the moment. “I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.’ ”