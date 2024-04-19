Liam Hemsworth to star in the final two seasons of ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth will be concluding Geralt of Rivia’s epic story. He’ll be starring as the lead role in “The Witcher,” the succesful Netflix series based on the books and video game adaptations. Hemsworth will be taking up the role for seasons four and five, with the fifth installment marking the end of the series.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

The announcement was made yesterday on The Witcher’s official X account, which shared a video and a statement. The video showed the cast of the series, including Hemsworth, completing an episode read-through. “It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent,” reads the statement.

In October of 2022, Henry Cavill announced that he’d be departing from the series, a moment that surprised many fans. Cavill played Rivia for three seasons, and was consistently one of the best parts of the show by critics and fans alike. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said in a statement. He also revealed that Hemsworth would be taking on the role. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” concluded Cavill.

Hemsworth’s preparation to join the beloved series

Photos shared on Instagram show that Hemsworth has been physically preparing for the role, looking buffer than ever. Following the announcement of his casting, he revealed that he was thrilled to be involved with the show as a longtime fan of it. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” he said in a statement.