Malia Obama’s bosses are impressed with her work ethic and TV writing skills

Malia Obama is ensuring to make a name for herself, and her latest boss revealed she is working hard as a TV writer. The former first daughter and Harvard graduate work for the Amazon Prime series Swarm, co-created by Daniel Glover and Janine Nabers.

Glover and Nabers hired the 24-year-old daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama as a writer to help develop the storyline, which follows a young woman named Dre who is obsessed with a fictional pop star that resembles Beyoncé.

“[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s, and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room,” Nabers told Vanity Fair. “She’s a very professional person,” she added. “She’s an incredible writer and artist.”

Malia Obama’s first gig comes after finishing an internship on Lena Dunham’s Girls and a position as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

Swarm is Malia’s first full-time job as a TV writer. “We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing,” Nabers explained.

Glover told the publication that Malia has excellent writing abilities and a work ethic. “She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person,” he said. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” the Golden Globe winner added. “Her writing style is great.”

Recently Malia was captured shopping with a friend in SoHo, Manhattan.

During the outing, Obama is wearing a sleek black leather jacket with zebra print pants and a long scarf.