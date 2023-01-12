Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii

Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in school

Sasha was photographed looking comfortable and sporty, wearing a pink hoodie, some jeans, and some colorful Nike sneakers. She was carrying a green purse and wore headphones over her ears.

Over the past month, Sasha was spotted in Hawaii with her family. She and her sister Malia were spotted handing out blankets and food to people in need near Oahu, the location of their family vacation home. The two were dressed for the occasion, wearing comfortable dresses and skirts, and looked happily tired to have contributed to a cause and had collaborated with others to help those in need.

©GrosbyGroup



She looked comfy in a hoodie and some jeans

Recently, Michelle Obama has been promoting her most recent book, and has often brought up her children as topics of conversation. When speaking about their kids getting tattoos, Michelle shared that she and Barack Obama used to threaten them and try to make the tattoos look as uncool as possible.