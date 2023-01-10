Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia

Michelle Obama was a guest at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The former First Lady talked about her book, “The Light We Carry,” her relationship with her husband Barack Obama and how she decided to step up for her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Michelle Obama at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

In their discussion, Michelle and Stephen talked about various things, among them, important moments in people’s lives. Michelle talked about a part in her book where she discussed her fear of Barack Obama running for president. “With my fear alone I could have changed the course of history,” she said. “But I didn’t. I said yes.” Stephen joked that she said yes eventually, pointing out how in her book she extensively discussed her doubts about the process of getting involved in the presidency of the United States.

“I didn’t want to be, like so many people in my family who got stuck in their fears. And didn’t achieve what they could because their worlds were small. I didn’t want to be that example for my girls,” she said. “But I had to practice my way through that anxious feeling,” she said.

Aside from discussing her book, Michelle also took Stephen “Questionert,” which is a series of rapid questions that have become a crowd favorite. Michelle provided the audience with some great moments, including her favorite smell (”My husband!”) and what happens to people when they die (”We go to heaven. Or, I do.”)

Michelle often talks about her daughters Sasha and Malia, especially about their growth and development over the years. In an interview with People, Michelle talked about her daughters’ decision to move in together, saying, "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it.”

"So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.' But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them."