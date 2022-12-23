Michelle Obama is known for looking her best no matter what she is doing. The former First Lady has kept an impeccable style since the moment she stepped into the White House.

There is no doubt that she has been booked and busy since leaving her responsabilities as First Lady in 2017, continuing her legacy and working hard as an advocate for the arts and education. Becoming a bestselling author from her memoir ‘Becoming’ in 2018, and getting involved in the entertainment industry.

Most recently, Michelle has been busy promoting her latest book ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times,’ and with her new projects, we have witnessed some stunning fashion moments, which have led to a fun and stylish transformation.