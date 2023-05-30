Malia and Sasha Obama look cool for a birthday party in Los Angeles

Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted going out for a birthday party in Los Angeles. The sisters looked stylish and cool as they walked by the city with some friends.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and Sasha Obama

Malia and Sasha wore outfits for a night out that embodied their styles. Malia wore a short leather jacket that she paired with white pants, a white top, and a lilac leather bag. She rounded out the look with some black boots.

Sasha wore an all-black outfit made out of a long leather coat, baggy pants, and a short top. She had an electric blue manicure and paired the look with a red bag and her hair done up in a sleek bun.

The sisters were joined by friends at a restaurant called Mother Wolf, a popular destination in LA known for its upscale and traditional Italian cooking.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha and Malia Obama

Earlier this month, Michelle Obama was a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she discussed her daughters and their poor cocktail-making skills.

“Not only did they drink it, they made one. Now it was a bad martini. It was very weak in a tumbling glass,” she said. “You know they stumbled through. It was mostly vermouth and ice. Well, maybe it wasn’t even vermouth because I don’t even think they knew that vermouth goes in a martini.”