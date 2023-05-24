Michelle Obama is not impressed with Malia and Sasha’s cocktail-making skills

It is not National Martini Day (6/19), but former First Lady Michelle Obama knows how to distinguish between good and bad cocktails. Recently, the author and philanthropist revealed on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” her two daughters have “weak” cocktail-making skills.

According to Obama, 24-year-old Malia and 21-year-old Sasha invited her and President Barack Obama to hang out in their apartment before having dinner. The sisters decided to impress their famous parents; however, their experience wasn’t the best.

“Not only did they drink it, they made one. Now it was a bad martini. It was very weak in a tumbling glass,” Michelle joked. “You know they stumbled through. It was mostly vermouth and ice. Well, maybe it wasn’t even vermouth because I don’t even think they knew that vermouth goes in a martini,” she teased.

Last year, Obama told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on the Today Show her daughters get annoyed when they don’t use coasters. “When we got the glasses, they were like, ‘Uh uh uh — use a coaster!’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘You never used a coaster in my house. So now, when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it!’”

She also said she is proud of Malia and Sasha and how exciting it is seeing them becoming responsible adults and best friends. “There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other. And I said, ‘You wait. You are going to wake up one day, and you are going to look over at that other person and know that you two share something very unique,’ especially given what they’ve been through,” Michelle said. “And to see them in that place where they’re one another’s support systems, and they’ve got each other’s backs, is just — it’s the thing that a mother would want.”