Sasha Obama celebrates her college graduation with sister Malia and friends

Sasha Obama officially has her undergraduate degree. The 21 year old graduated from the University of Southern California Friday, and she had the support of her parents, former President Barack Obama, her mom Michelle Obama, and her sister, Malia Obama. After the ceremony, she hit the town with Malia and friends.



Sasha was joined by her sister and two friends

The Obamas were all in southern California Friday as they watched Sasha take the stage and get her diploma, but it was just the Obama daughters once the sun set.

On the same day as her graduation, Sasha was spotted pumping her own gas at a gas station before meeting friends for dinner in Echo Park. Sasha and Malia walked with two friends through the trendy town. While the family was surrounded by Secret Service agents at the ceremony, they appeared to be solo.



Sasha Obama looked casual and trendy for her celebration dinner

Sasha kept it casual and fun for her special dinner, wearing oversized jean overalls, and sneakers. She kept her accessories fun, wearing multiple rings, a large pendant, and beaded necklace.



Sasha graduated from the private school Sidwell Friends in 2019 before enrolling at the University of Michigan, studying psychology. She transferred to USC, where she received her degree is Sociology.

It was a special weekend for the Obamas who not only celebrated Sasha’s graduation, but Mother’s day. On Sunday, the former president shared a gorgeous photo with Michelle, her mom Marian Shields Robinson, and his daughters. “I hope you take a moment to appreciate all the moms and mother-figures in your life—and be there for people who may be missing theirs,” he wrote in the caption.



He went on to thank Michelle for “being such an amazing mom” to their beautiful girls. “You set an incredible example for all of us,” he wrote.