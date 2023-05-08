Did you know that Michelle Obama has a food company?

Michelle Obama is taking on a new project. The former first lady, author and businesswoman is launching PLEZi Nutrition, a brand geared towards providing kids a healthier option for foods and beverages.

What is PLEZi’s mission?

Michelle Obama is listed as PLEZi’s co-founder and Strategic Partner. Her new project appears to be the continuation of her work in the White House as a champion for kids’ nutrition in America. “I’ve dedicated so much of my life to helping kids and families lead healthier lives,” reads her statement. “As First Lady, I built my Let’s Move! initiative to rally every sector of society towards this goal. We accomplished some big things during those years, but we’ve still got a long way to go when it comes to children’s health. There’s no mistaking that our country remains in a nutrition-related health crisis.”

She claims PLEZi’s mission is to “transform the entire food industry” and “drive positive change.”

PLEZi’s first product

PLEZi’s first product is a drink called PLEZi for kids ages 6 and up. It’s desiged to be another alternative to kids aside from milk and water, yet one that’s healthier than the juices and kids’ drinks that are available on the market.

More about the Let’s Move! initiative

Launched in 2010 when Barack Obama was still in office, Let’s Move! was one of Michelle’s biggest passions, hoping to create a plan that could significantly impact tried childhood obesity in the country. “Over the past three decades, childhood obesity rates in America have tripled, and today, nearly one in three children in America are overweight or obese,” reads the official website.

The initiative combined “comprehensive strategies with common sense,” and hoped to help kids develop better eating habits while reducing the toll of obesity within a generation.



Related Video: Grocery Staples That Make It Easy To Stick To a Mediterranean Diet Loading the player...