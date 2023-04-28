Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy dinner with Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg

Barack and Michelle Obama had a very special dinner in Barcelona. The pair had a great time with Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen ahead of his concert, which is taking place on Friday, April 28, and is his first performance in Spain since 2016.

The 73-year-old musician was accompanied by his wife Patti Scialfa, who seems to be good friends with the former First Lady. The group looked casual during their outing, arriving at the popular restaurant Amar.

It was reported that the group started to get to know each other during Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Back in September Michelle was also spotted having dinner with the singer and his wife in New York City.

The former president previously joined the singer to co-host a podcast called ‘Renegades: Born in the USA,’ and he has had a close relationship with the filmmaker, even vacationing together before.

And while we are not sure if the acclaimed director and the presidential couple will be attending Bruce’s concert. it wouldn’t be a surprise as they all happen to be in Barcelona, and are known to be big fans of The Boss.

The group was surrounded by their security team at all times, however, they took time to take a sweet photo with the restaurant crew. “Pleasures that this job gives you!!” the owner wrote, sharing his excitement after hosting the dinner for the celebrities.