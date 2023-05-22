Malia Obama wears a baggy top and jean shorts on a coffee run in Los Angeles

Malia Obama wore a relaxed outfit as she was photographed on a coffee run with a friend. The two were spotted in Los Angeles and were seen holding on to some coffee and fresh juices as they made their way out of the coffee shop.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama and a friend in Los Angeles

Malia wore a grey oversized top that she matched with some baggy jean shorts and some comfortable looking brown sandals. She held on to a coffee and a purple drink as she spoke with her friend. She wore her hair loose and braided.

Malia and her friend were then photographed returning to their vehicle.

©GrosbyGroup



Malia Obama in Los Angeles

Earlier this month, Malia was spotted at her sister’s graduation from the University of Southern California. Sasha graduated with a sociology degree, with the event attended by her parents, Barack and Michelle Obama. For the occasion, Malia wore a tan and elegant dress while her parents looked stylish and elegant. Barack wore a grey suit and Michelle wore a black dress that she paired with some heels. Sasha wore her graduation robe and had some Haiwaiian leis around her neck. She completed the look with some rings, and with her nails painted in an electric blue.

Following the ceremony, Sasha and Malia were spotted hanging out with some friends and celebrating Sasha’s achievement.

Related Video: Angelina Jolie's new fashion brand focused in sustainability Loading the player...