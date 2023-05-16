Barack Obama opens up about tension with Michelle when Malia and Sasha were growing up

Barack Obama is sharing his secrets to love. The former president of the United States recently opened up about his relationship with his wife Michelle Obama. Last year, the mother of 2 admitted there was a 10-year period in their marriage that she ‘couldn’t stand’ Barack.





In the December 2022 interview, Michelle said she struggled with how even their work was with the kids. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” she said.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this: It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

While talking to CBS Mornings, Barack was asked about Michelle’s viral interview, and how he got back in good graces. “Let me just say this, it sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her” he responded with a smile.



He went on to echo Michelle’s statements that the tension was when their daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were little kids. “Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two three, and four,” Barack said, admitting that he did “not fully appreciate” the degree of stress and tension Michelle was dealing with.



For the First Lady, he said she had to deal with the stress knowing they were not only “under scrutiny, and in this strange environment,” but raising them “in a situation that just wasn’t normal.” Malia and Sasha were 10 and 7, when Barack was elected.

Despite her comments, Barack said Michelle has given him his props as a father. “She is a little more forgiving about all my flaws,” he said. “You know what she’s told me? ‘you know looking back you did okay as a dad.’”