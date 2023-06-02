Naomi Osaka reveals she is expecting a baby girl!

It is a girl! Naomi Osaka recently revealed she is going to welcome a baby girl. The 25-year-old tennis pro took to social media to share photos from her princess-themed baby shower.

The adorable announcement marks the first time the four-time Grand Slam singles champion publicly reveals the gender of the baby she shares with her boyfriend, Cordae.

Osaka shared a carousel with the caption, “☺️🤍💜.” The images show the athlete posing next to pink and purple balloons and a backdrop that reads, “A little princess is on the way!”

In January, the former world No. 1 announced she was pregnant and would take a break during the 2023 tennis season to enjoy her beautiful journey.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka tweeted, alongside a picture of her ultrasound.

“I know that I have much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [Australian Open] 2024,” she added.

In 2022, Naomi began testing the waters outside the sports industry. The star partnered with NBA icon LeBron James to launch Hanna Kuma, a media company founded to amplify cultures and social issues.

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me. And because my journey has been so different, it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues,” Naomi wrote on social media.