Garbiñe Muguruza announces wedding to Arthur Borges

Garbiñe Muguruza is getting married. The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player sat down with our sister publication HOLA! Spain and revealed the news, shedding a light on her love story with Arthur Borges, whom she met in New York in the year 2021.

Muguruza and Borges

Muguruza revealed that the pair are engaged and hope to marry in the coming year. While they still haven’t made any set plans, only that the wedding will be in Spain and somewhere close to the beach. When speaking about the moment they first met, Muguruza reveals that Borges was a fan of hers and asked her for a selfie on the street. “My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she said in Spanish, reminiscing about the first time they met. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’” The two continued to meet each other and spend time together, often going on walks around Central Park.

Muguruza reveals that something that attracted her to him was the fact that he wasn’t involved in the world of tennis, and instead works in fashion. The two got engaged in Marbella, with Borges dropping down on one knee. “It felt weird,” she said of the moment before he proposed. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic.”

Who is Arthur Borges?

Arthur Borges was born in Spain and lived most of his life in Finland. When the two met, he worked in New York for Tom Ford. “He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other. We share that feeling of being citizens of the world.”

