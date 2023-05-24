Simone Biles shows off her bikini ‘wifestyle’ in new Instagram post

Simone Biles is enjoying the married life. The Olympic athlete shared a photo of herself wearing a green bathing suit and making the most of her married life, which began a few weeks ago with her marriage to Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared a the photo on Instagram, showing off her abs in a green bathing suit made out of a top and some tight shorts with white details on them. She looks straight at the camera and has some sunglasses on, while her hair is loose and wavy. She accessorized the look with a small Louis Vuitton purse. “It’s a wifestyle,” she captioned the post.

The couple is away on their honeymoon, celebrating their marriage, and have been posting some updates on social media showing them making the most of their Mexican getaway.

Biles and Owens married earlier this month, in Cabo, Mexico. The two had to get married earlier in the US in order to be able to marry abroad, hosting a small ceremony in Texas alongside their close family members.

The wedding in Cabo was attended by 140 guests, with Biles looking stunning in various wedding outfits that were custom designed for her special day.

“I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I’ve never been so nervous before in my life,” said Biles in an interview with Vogue. “[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.”