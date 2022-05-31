Will Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens have a destination wedding? Olympian confirms they have ‘date’ and ‘venue’

Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens took a break from their tropical vacation to inform their fans that they already knew when and where they would be marrying. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player might be on a wedding planning trip, as they shared a photo kissing in front of the ocean.

“One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens,” the 25-year-old decorated gymnast wrote in the caption. Biles also added checkmarks next to the words “date” and “venue.”

Owens posted the same photo, writing, “One step closer to forever with you.”

As HOLA! USA previously reported, in March, Simone shared that she had said “yes” to a Galia Lahav’s dress. The athlete posed inside the shop in Los Angeles wearing a gown. “The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about 8 in, I’m guessing,” she wrote.

The bridal shop also shared snaps of Biles wearing several wedding gowns that didn’t cut. “Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek,” they wrote.

Biles says she will be married in 2023, and Bora Bora is the potential honeymoon destination. The sports star also revealed she “just knew” she would marry Owens. “So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my best friend Rachael that I was going to marry him… I just knew,” she wrote.

Biles met Owens on social media in early 2020. “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal in 2021.

The couple later engaged on Valentine’s Day of 2022. Simone shared a series of photos showing the beautiful moment. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you,” she added. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”