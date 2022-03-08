Simone Biles is ready to get married! Gymnast says ‘Yes to the Dress’

Simone Biles is a few jumps closer to saying “I do,” but first she said, “yes to the dress”! The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist said two yeses to Galia Lahav bridal shop dresses in Los Angeles.

The athlete took to social media to share the news with her fans. Biles, nicknamed the GOAT, posted a picture of herself holding a framed sign that read, “I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA.”

As we previously reported, Biles got engaged to Jonathan Owens. “Said yes to the dress(es),” she captioned the post. “The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “The second one was about 8 in, I’m guessing.”

The bridal shop also shared snaps of Biles wearing several wedding gowns that didn’t make the cut. “Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek,” they wrote.

Biles says she will be getting married in 2023, and Bora Bora is the potential honeymoon destination. The sports star also revealed she “just knew” she would marry Owens. “So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my bestfriend [sic] Rachael that I was going to marry him… I just knew,” she wrote.

Biles met Owens on social media in early 2020. “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal in 2021.