Check out Simone Biles’ stunning wedding gown sketches

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens married in Mexico over the weekend. The event was attended by 144 guests and was as dreamy as you can imagine it, with the couple dressed in white and reciting their vows while on the beach. Biles looked stunning wearing four custom looks, some of which we’ve included below.

©Courtesy of Galia Lahav



Biles’ wedding dress design

The sketches, designed by Sharon Sever for Galia Lahav, show Biles’s various outfit choices, from the full wedding gown she wore in the ceremony to a more modern mini dress for the wedding party.

©Courtesy of Galia Lahav



Biles and Owen met on the dating app Raya in the year 2020, with Vogue claiming that Biles made the first move and slid into his DMs. They married in Houston earlier this month, having to get officially married in the US before marrying in front of their friends in Mexico. “The planning process [for the larger celebration in Cabo] was so much fun in the beginning and then it started getting really stressful,” said Biles. “So I definitely recommend a wedding planner.”

©Courtesy of @stanlophotography



Simone and Jonathan

When speaking about the dress itself, Biles was thrilled with the end result. “I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite—but it works perfect,” she said of her dress.