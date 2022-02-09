Naomi Osaka is the world’s highest-paid female athlete

Naomi Osaka is the world’s highest-earning female athlete. The Japanese tennis player appeared in Forbes Magazine’s ranking this past Thursday, earning $57.3 million in prize money and endorsements over the course of the past year.

The Forbes list showed that the top-earning female athletes were all tennis players, with Osaka occupying first place by a significant margin, followed by Serena and Venus Williams in second and third place, earning $45.9 million and $11.3 million, respectively. In fourth and fifth place were gymnast Simone Biles, earning $10.1 million, and Garbine Muguruza, the Venezuelan-born Spanish tennis player, who earned $8.8 million.

Tennis players occupied five of the top 10 spots on the ranking, a number that sounds impressive when compared to other sports, but that is the sport’s lowest tally in over a decade. For comparison purposes, last year all top 10 spots for highest-earning female athletes were occupied by tennis players.