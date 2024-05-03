Ben Affleck’s latest father-son moment with Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck is sharing some quality time with his son Samuel. The Hollywood star was all smiles picking up his 12-year-old son from school in Santa Monica. Ben showed off his freshly shaved face after returning from New York City with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The actor was photographed walking to the car with his son, sharing a casual conversation while wearing a gray cardigan and blue jeans. Ben paired his outfit with a white T-shirt underneath and wore blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Samuel wore black pants, a gray hoodie, and black sneakers.

Ben has been showing support for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner following the death of her father. “He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad’s passing. It was the kids‘ grandfather and Ben and him always got along,” a source revealed to ET.

When it comes to Ben and JLo’s blended family, the publication reports that “Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family. Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They’re all kind and get along well.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attend their son’s basketball game

Despite having their lives in Los Angeles, the celebrity couple is rumored to be moving to New York City. “Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying,” an insider said to ET. “It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised.”