Naomi Osaka’s dream car is the girliest, most glamorous, and magical ride ever

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No.1 Naomi Osaka took social media to share her dream car — and to be honest; we want that ride too! The Haitian-Japanese athlete interacted with her fans on Instagram and answered questions about things she loves the most and what she aspires to have.

Osaka activated the “ask me anything” tag on her Instagram story, and her fans asked her to show what her dream car was. Naomi later posted the image of a Nissan GTR R35, adding that she would wrap the ride pink and apply anime decals. “And then I want there to be neon pink lights inside with as much girly stuff as possible😂💕,” she wrote in her story post.

Naomi also shared her favorite Haitian dish. The star revealed that she loves eating fresh fish in Haiti, plus legume and tassot cabrit, also known as fried goat meat bits.

Last month the 24-year-old tennis player took a well-deserved vacation to Mykonos to celebrate her birthday. Osaka has been sharing pictures of her adventure from Cycladic island in Greece, which shows her relaxing on a yacht and enjoying the city’s heavenly landmarks.

The birthday trip came after she decided to step out of the tennis court to focus on her mental health.

