Naomi Osaka is pregnant! Athlete announces she won’t play in 2023

Naomi Osaka is a mom! The four-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1 took to social media to announce she is pregnant and will take a break during the entire 2023 tennis season to enjoy her beautiful journey.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure,” Osaka tweeted Wednesday, alongside a picture of her ultrasound.

©Naomi Osaka



Naomi Osaka will take a break during the entire 2023 tennis season to enjoy her beautiful journey.

“I know that I have much to look forward to in the future; one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [Australian Open] 2024,” she added.

The 25-year-old tennis star has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019.

©GettyImages



Cordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City.

In 2022, Naomi began testing the waters outside the sports industry. The star partenered with NBA icon LeBron James to launch Hanna Kuma, a media company founded to amplify cultures and social issues.

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me. And because my journey has been so different, it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues,” Naomi wrote on social media.

“That’s why I’m launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal. Stories that are bold and playful like me,” she added.

“I’m incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection of me, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this. I’m so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can’t wait to share our stories 🐻🌸,” the athlete concluded.