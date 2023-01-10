Maite Perroni will debut her baby bump during the RBD tour

Alfonso Herrera won’t be touring with RBD. Still, the group has gained a new adorable bandmate, as Maite Perroni took to social media to announce she is expecting a baby with her partner.

The Mexican singer and actress, who is married to former Sale El Sol correspondent Andrés Tovar announced the good news on Instagram during Día de Los Reyes Magos (Three King Day) by cutting a Rosca that featured a message that read: “Now we’re 3.”

Immediately after, fans and her RBD bandmates, including Anahí, Christian Chávez, and Christopher von Uckermann, showed her with well wishes. “Baby, we are waiting for you with all the love in the world, your aunts and uncles. We love you from the first second, and I will always be here for you,” Anahí wrote. While Dulce María said, “Oh oh oh 😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations!! What a thrill!”

In 2022, RBD announced they would go on tour this 2023, with Alfonso Herrera missing from this reunion. On Monday, December 19, they all replaced their profile photos with a band logo, immediately going viral and confirming the news after 14 years away from music. A few members reunited on December 2020 with a virtual concert Ser o Parecer.