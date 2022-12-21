The rumored reason why Alfonso Herrera won’t be touring with RBD in 2023

Now that RBD confirmed their world tour, millenials are looking forward to walk down memory lane and enjoying once again the famous Mexican pop group formed for the beloved telenovela Rebelde.

In December 2020, Maite Perroni, Anahí,Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann met in a virtual concert while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. At the time, Dulce María chose not to participate for the same reason. Two years later, she decided to join her peers on what is expected to be an unforgettable tour.

Unfortunately, Alfonso Herrera won’t take part in the much-awaited 2023 reunion

While five members of the group are fully committed and promoting the concerts on social media, Alfonso is staying away from the virtual strategy and using his platforms to support refugees as part of his job as a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

“It’s always a good time to support people forced to flee,” he wrote on his Instagram. While on his Twitter, he winked at the RBD ad: “If you are rebellious and do not follow others... I invite you to donate to a good cause.”

Although Herrera has not ruled out at least one surprise appearance at the RBD reunion (which is believed to be called Soy Rebelde World Tour), he and his colleagues have previously revealed why he won’t participate.

In November 2020, a few weeks before the band’s virtual concert, Christian explained that Herrera enjoys acting more than singing. “Suddenly, people are at different times, and you can’t force someone to be part of something that maybe didn’t seem like much in his life,”; he said in an interview with TV Azteca’s tv show Ventaneando.

“Poncho never liked being on stage. He likes being in front of the camera the most, and he always told us so. I think Poncho has always been clear about what he wants and what he doesn’t and is very respectable,” he added.

In February 2022, Herrera told Televisa’s tv show, Hoy, “he had other projects, a series, and a movie.” In June 2021, in an interview with the Venezuelan newspaper El Universal, the actor was questioned about how he had gradually separated from RBD. “I am only doing what I like, choosing the projects that move me, and it has been very enriching to be in the projects that I always wanted to be in. Acting is where my voice sounds louder than on stage,” he replied.

In 2022, Alfonso participated in the successful series “Ozark” (Netflix) and “I married an idiot.” He also became the first Latino to play Batman on the Batman Unearthed podcast.