8 RBD songs they must perform on their reunion tour

RBD, the Mexican band that broke all sorts of international records, is getting back together. On Monday, the pop group announced that they would be reuniting in the coming year, with most of the band members leaving their social media profiles blank, likely gearing up for something big. Which is a long way of saying that there must be a tour on the way.

RBD was originally formed in 2004, releasing five records in the span of five years. The band was a global sensation, accompanied by a beloved TV series, records performed in Spanish, English, and Portuguese, and more. They dissolved in the year 2009, with most band members moving on to pursue their solo and acting careers.

To celebrate their reunion, we’ve compiled a list of some of their best songs, and the ones that they must perform on their reunion tour:

Rebelde

An RBD tour can’t exist without the song that launched the TV series. “Rebelde” served as the opening credits for the first season and was a pop-rock anthem that embodied the spirit of the series.

Nuestro Amor

“Nuestro Amor” was one of RBD’s biggest hits and arguably its most romantic song. The music video is a time capsule of the early aughts, capitalizing on the TV show’s hot lead, their chemistry, and delightful fanservice.

Sálvame

Also known as the song that Bad Bunny made a viral TikTok trend, “Sálvame” is arguably RBD’s most famous song. It might also be their best. Performed by Anahi and featuring a music video shot in Canada, the song highlighted her powerhouse voice and was cued on the most emotional moments on the show.

Inalcanzable