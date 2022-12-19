RBD announces a 2023 reunion tour

The suspicions and speculations turned out to be true. The band RBD is coming back and preparing big surprises for their loyal fans, who have been following them for years. Dulce María, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann will return to the stage, with Alfonso Herrera missing from this reunion. The clues that there would be a reunion began a few days ago when the artists deleted all their Instagram posts, including their profile photos. Today, Monday, December 19, they all replaced their profile photos with a band logo, which has their followers more than excited since some of them had been waiting for 14 years for a reunion.

Each of their Instagram accounts shared a video with scenes from the soap opera that rose them to fame, mixed with images of their recent gathering, a pre-Christmas dinner a few weeks ago hosted by Anahí. In addition, all the members of RBD invited their fans to subscribe to the site soyrebelde.world where there is a countdown to January 19th, 2023, with the message that says, “Prepare your tie” - making a reference to the telenovela.

The first time the RBDs were reunited was in December 2020, with a virtual concert Ser o Parecer. On that occasion, only Anahí, Maite, Christian and Christopher participated. Dulce María was not present as she had recently given birth to her daughter, little María Paula, which she shared with Paco Álvarez. Two years later, things have changed, and Dulce is ready to be part of this reunion, with all fans eagerly waiting.