Best moments of the Y100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with Anitta, Backstreet Boys, and more

It was definitely a night to remember for all music lovers in Miami! With incredible performances from some of our favorite artists, the iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball did not disappoint this year.

Anitta, who recently made history at the American Music Awards, brought her flair to the stage with her hit songs ‘Lobby’ and ‘TODO O NADA’” wearing a sparkly black cutout catsuit. Fans of the Brazilian star went crazy when she sang ‘Envolver’ doing her viral challenge, before wrapping up with a performance of ‘Boys Don’t Cry.’

Charlie Puth was without a doubt one of the fan-favorite performances of the night, bringing the holiday spirit to Florida, with a rendition of ‘This Christmas’ The singer had all the fun on stage, singing his songs ‘Light Switch,’ ‘Left and Right,’ One Call Away,’ and ‘See You Again.’

This year artists really showed off their fashion style, including Ava Max, who looked stunning in a silver sequined jumpsuit while singing her hits ‘King & Queens,’ ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and a medley of ‘Sweet but Psycho’ and ‘The Motto.’

Other highlights of the special night included the electric performance of Big Time Rish, even bringing to the stage Maffio, surprising the audience with a rendition of “‘Dale Pa’ Ya.’ Lauren Spencer Smith, JAX, Tate McRae and Flo Rida also took the opportunity to put on their best performances, giving fans the best night of the holiday season.

Backstreet Boys closed out the final stop of the Jingle Ball tour with their classic hits ‘Everybody,’ ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Larger Than Life.’ The band finished by getting the crowd into the holiday spirit with their upbeat rendition of ‘Last Christmas.’